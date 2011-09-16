Ronaldo doubtful for Levante trip

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not train with his team-mates on Friday after sustaining a gash on his ankle in Wednesday's Champions League game at Dinamo Zagreb that required several stitches, the league leaders said.

The Portuguese is a doubt for Real's match at Levante on Sunday, when Jose Mourinho's side will be seeking a third win in three since the start of the campaign.

Midfielder Hamit Altintop, who joined from Bayern Munich in the close-season, trained for the first time with the rest of the squad while his Turkey team mate Nuri Sahin and Spain centre-back Raul Albiol remain sidelined, Real said.

Barcelona are not going to change their offensive-minded playing style because of the draws they have suffered in their two most recent matches, coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday ahead of the champions' game at home to Osasuna.

Barca let slip a two-goal lead at Real Sociedad last weekend to draw 2-2 and conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at home to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday in another 2-2 stalemate.

"I promise we will play like we played against Real Sociedad or AC Milan," Guardiola told a news conference. "I only hope my players behave like in the last two games."

Barca's Spain playmaker Andres Iniesta damaged a hamstring in the Milan game and is out for a month, while Chile forward and new signing Alexis Sanchez and Spain centre-back Gerard Pique are still recovering from muscle injuries.

Captain Carles Puyol could make his first start since undergoing knee surgery in June.

Osasuna coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, who replaced the sacked Jose Antonio Camacho in February, holds out little hope for his team at the Nou Camp.

"With Barcelona you don't know how to play them," Mendilibar told a news conference on Friday.

"If you push up on them they'll knock eight past you. If you sit back the same.

"What's more, statistically speaking, having drawn their last two games it's hard to see them not winning the third."

Second-placed Valencia, level with Real on six points but with an inferior goal difference, will be without Mehmet Topal for their match at Sporting Gijon on Saturday.

The Turkish midfielder has a small tear in a shoulder muscle and will be under observation for the next two to three weeks, the club said on their website.

Villarreal's players are itching to get back on the pitch and demonstrate their quality following Wednesday's Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich, coach Juan Carlos Garrido said.

"We are going to show that we are still a great team," Garrido told a news conference ahead of Saturday's match at Granada.

"When you lose you should show your best side and I am sure we will see the best Villarreal in the coming matches."