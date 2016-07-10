Ronaldo: No one believed in us

Portugal star and captain Cristiano Ronaldo praised his team for a deserved Euro 2016 success, saying they had proved their critics wrong.

Eder scored a 109th-minute winner as Fernando Santos' men claimed a 1-0 victory over France in the final in Paris on Sunday.

Ronaldo came off due to a knee injury in the first half, but returned to try and rally Portugal to a first major title from the sidelines.

The Real Madrid forward lauded Portugal and felt they were worthy champions.

"Portugal have deserved this after many years of sacrifice. No one believed in us," Ronaldo said.

"I had already won everything with clubs. I lacked something with the national team."

Ronaldo said he knew Lille striker Eder would score the winner.

He said: "I've been in football a long time. I have a lot of feelings. I felt that he was the one who was going to score."