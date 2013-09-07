Ronaldo ruled out of Brazil friendly
Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out Portugal's friendly with Brazil on Tuesday with tendonitis, the national team doctor has revealed.
The Portugal captain rescued his country in their FIFA World Cup qualifying tie in Northern Ireland on Friday, scoring a 15-minute hat-trick in the second half to secure a 4-2 win.
However, he will not be involved in their match against Brazil in Boston due to an ongoing injury problem.
Portugal doctor Henrique Jones admitted that the 28-year-old had been a doubt for the clash at Windsor Park, but put himself through the pain barrier to help them to victory.
"Ronaldo has had a week of intense treatment, he made an enormous sacrifice and now he needs to rest," Jones said.
The result in Belfast kept Portugal on top of Group F of the European qualifying section with 17 points from their eight matches.
And Ronaldo's treble - his 41st, 42nd and 43rd international goals - moved him ahead of Eusebio in his country's all-time scoring charts and just four behind record holder Pauleta.
