Ronaldo ruled out of Brazil friendly

The Portugal captain rescued his country in their FIFA World Cup qualifying tie in Northern Ireland on Friday, scoring a 15-minute hat-trick in the second half to secure a 4-2 win.

However, he will not be involved in their match against Brazil in Boston due to an ongoing injury problem.

Portugal doctor Henrique Jones admitted that the 28-year-old had been a doubt for the clash at Windsor Park, but put himself through the pain barrier to help them to victory.

"Ronaldo has had a week of intense treatment, he made an enormous sacrifice and now he needs to rest," Jones said.

The result in Belfast kept Portugal on top of Group F of the European qualifying section with 17 points from their eight matches.

And Ronaldo's treble - his 41st, 42nd and 43rd international goals - moved him ahead of Eusebio in his country's all-time scoring charts and just four behind record holder Pauleta.