Ronaldo 'sad' after Portugal draw
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo lamented not celebrating his record-breaking appearance with a win at Euro 2016.
Cristiano Ronaldo rued a "sad" day after his record-breaking appearance ended with a 0-0 draw for Portugal against Austria at Euro 2016 on Saturday.
The Real Madrid star hit the post with a 79th-minute penalty as Fernando Santos' men were held at the Parc des Princes.
Ronaldo became Portugal's most-capped player with his 128th appearance seeing him surpass Luis Figo.
While happy with the achievement, the 31-year-old lamented the failure to celebrate it with a win.
Triste com o resultado mas sei que todos juntos vamos dar a volta por cima. June 18, 2016
"Obviously, yes, it's a reason to be proud, reaching 128 international matches and beating the legendary Figo. I know deep down he is also proud of that," Ronaldo told UEFA.
"Obviously it was a goal to be the most-capped international player, and also to be the national team's top scorer.
"But obviously I'm a bit sad, because this wasn't the way I wanted to break this record. The most beautiful way would have been to win, and we couldn't, we drew.
"So it was not how I envisaged it."
Portugal are third in Group F on two points ahead of facing Hungary on Wednesday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.