Ronaldo 'sad' after Portugal draw

Cristiano Ronaldo rued a "sad" day after his record-breaking appearance ended with a 0-0 draw for Portugal against Austria at Euro 2016 on Saturday.

The Real Madrid star hit the post with a 79th-minute penalty as Fernando Santos' men were held at the Parc des Princes.

Ronaldo became Portugal's most-capped player with his 128th appearance seeing him surpass Luis Figo.

While happy with the achievement, the 31-year-old lamented the failure to celebrate it with a win.

Triste com o resultado mas sei que todos juntos vamos dar a volta por cima. June 18, 2016

"Obviously, yes, it's a reason to be proud, reaching 128 international matches and beating the legendary Figo. I know deep down he is also proud of that," Ronaldo told UEFA.

"Obviously it was a goal to be the most-capped international player, and also to be the national team's top scorer.

"But obviously I'm a bit sad, because this wasn't the way I wanted to break this record. The most beautiful way would have been to win, and we couldn't, we drew.

"So it was not how I envisaged it."

Portugal are third in Group F on two points ahead of facing Hungary on Wednesday.