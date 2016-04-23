Ronaldo to travel with Madrid for first leg

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will travel with Real Madrid for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City.

Ronaldo missed Madrid's come-from-behind 3-2 La Liga win at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday with a thigh injury, but speaking after the match, Zidane said: "It's okay. He will travel."

Karim Benzema was forced off with an apparent knee injury in the first half of the victory at Vallecas.

Asked about his compatriot's condition, Zidane replied: "It is not a knock. We are going to evaluate. I hope it is not anything and he can play."