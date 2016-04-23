Ronaldo to travel with Madrid for first leg
Cristiano Ronaldo will travel with Real Madrid for the match against Manchester City, but Karim Benzema's injury is to be assessed.
Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will travel with Real Madrid for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City.
Ronaldo missed Madrid's come-from-behind 3-2 La Liga win at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday with a thigh injury, but speaking after the match, Zidane said: "It's okay. He will travel."
Karim Benzema was forced off with an apparent knee injury in the first half of the victory at Vallecas.
Asked about his compatriot's condition, Zidane replied: "It is not a knock. We are going to evaluate. I hope it is not anything and he can play."
