Ronaldo urges Real Madrid fans to back Bale

Bale came under criticism for going for goal instead of passing to an unmarked Ronaldo during Real's 3-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday.

The Welshman was subsequently jeered by fans inside the Santiago Bernabeu, despite having scored a superb free-kick earlier in the game.

Ronaldo, who picked up his third Ballon d'Or award on Monday, winning the vote ahead of Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, has called on the Real fans to give Bale their backing.

"Madrid fans are always the same, they are very intense, they show what they feel, they aren't liars," he told reporters.

"But I think the things with Gaz are normal because they know that Gaz is a very important player for us, a key player.

"What happened on Saturday is in the past, sometimes I make mistakes too so it's part of the business, part of football.

"I think the people will be nice with him and they should be nice with him."