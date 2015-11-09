Ronaldo will be great in Clasico - Casemiro

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has defended Cristiano Ronaldo against recent criticism and is confident the Portugal star will be in great form for the Clasico with Barcelona on November 21.

Ronaldo has netted eight goals in 11 La Liga appearances so far this term, but failed to find the net in seven of those games.

The 30-year-old put in an underwhelming performance in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Sevilla, yet Casemiro believes there is no reason to worry.

"Cristiano is in very good form," the Brazilian midfielder told the official Madrid website.

"I'm positive that he's going to have an excellent game against Barcelona because he's the best player in the world.

"We're unhappy with the result against Sevilla, but we have to start thinking about the Clasico now.

"There's no better match to that for bouncing back. We're capable of winning.

"We're Real Madrid and we've already shown in La Liga and the Champions League that we're capable of playing well."

Madrid sit second in the table heading into the Clasico with 24 points from 11 games, trailing Barcelona by three points.