Ronaldo, Zidane an inspiration, says Isco

The attacking midfielder signed for the Bernabeu club from Malaga in the close-season, making 14 appearances in all competitions since arriving.

And the 21-year-old, who has two Spain caps under his belt after making his debut against Uruguay in February, claims the opportunity to learn from greats like Ronaldo and Zidane has been invaluable.

"I want to keep on growing, keep on improving to be one of the best," he told UEFA's official magazine. "There is no better place to grow than Real Madrid.

"It's great to play with the best player in the world (Ronaldo), and he also helps me in every training session because he always wants to win, always wants to be the best.

"Zidane, we all know about him, he is a Real Madrid icon.

"In every training session, even just by playing with us, he is already teaching us things."

Third-placed Madrid face a trip to lowly Almeria in La Liga on Saturday.