Rooney breaks England scoring record

Wayne Rooney has become England's all-time record scorer after netting his 50th goal in the Euro 2016 qualifier against Switzerland at Wembley, taking him past the legendary Bobby Charlton.

The Manchester United striker has endured a 10-match Premier League goalscoring drought, but wrote his name into the history books on the international stage with a late penalty on Tuesday, his 300th goal for club and country.

Raheem Sterling was upended in the box and Rooney tucked the penalty into the top-right corner.

Rooney scored his first England goal in a 1-1 draw with Macedonia in 2003 and pulled level with second-placed Gary Lineker on 48 when he found the net against Slovenia in June.

The 29-year-old equalled Charlton's record in Saturday's 6-0 win over San Marino and was able to break new ground in front of the home fans in London.

England have already secured their spot in France next year.