Rooney breaks England scoring record
History was made at Wembley as Wayne Rooney became England's all-time top scorer with a late penalty against Switzerland.
Wayne Rooney has become England's all-time record scorer after netting his 50th goal in the Euro 2016 qualifier against Switzerland at Wembley, taking him past the legendary Bobby Charlton.
The Manchester United striker has endured a 10-match Premier League goalscoring drought, but wrote his name into the history books on the international stage with a late penalty on Tuesday, his 300th goal for club and country.
Raheem Sterling was upended in the box and Rooney tucked the penalty into the top-right corner.
Rooney scored his first England goal in a 1-1 draw with Macedonia in 2003 and pulled level with second-placed Gary Lineker on 48 when he found the net against Slovenia in June.
The 29-year-old equalled Charlton's record in Saturday's 6-0 win over San Marino and was able to break new ground in front of the home fans in London.
England have already secured their spot in France next year.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.