Rooney closes in on Shilton record, ex-goalkeeper says he should retire

England record-breaker Wayne Rooney should have retired from international football after Euro 2016, says former goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

Rooney clocked up his 116th appearance for his country in Sunday's 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia, making him the most capped outfield England player.

Ex-skipper Shilton holds the overall record, having earned 125 caps, but he insists his desire to see Rooney call it quits has nothing to do with that landmark being under threat.

"I don't think he's a striker anymore," the 66-year-old told BBC Sport. "We are trying to fit him in, but he's not a midfield player for me. Never will be.

"He is spraying a few balls around, but I don't think he's being very effective.

"I thought he should have retired after the Euros. It's not because he could break my record. Far from it. If he does and he plays well, fine."

Rooney is also England's leading goalscorer, with 53 goals.