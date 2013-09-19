Rooney happy with Van Persie partnership

Van Persie hailed the England international's performance in United's 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, admitting he loved playing alongside the striker.

Rooney scored twice - and Van Persie once - in the win over Sami Hyypia's side to take the former Everton forward to 200 goals for United.

The 27-year-old is keen to keep adding to that tally and believes his partnership with Van Persie will flourish.

"Robin and me are friends off the pitch," he said. "There is no problem between me and Robin at all. We are great friends and we want to help each other and be successful.

"The manager has made it clear that he wants one up and one behind and, whatever way round that is, it doesn’t matter to me as long as one is always filling in behind and helping out the midfield.

"We have done the work together and the times we played together last season we did well so, hopefully, we can play more together this season and do well.

"We dovetail well and try to help each other score goals."

The pair are likley to join forces again on Sunday as United face local rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.