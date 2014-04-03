Rooney: I did not dive for Schweinsteiger red

Schweinsteiger saw red for a second bookable offence during Bayern's 1-1 draw against United in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The German international, who scored the all-important away goal for the defending champions, received his marching orders from referee Carlos Velasco Carballo after a lunging tackle on Rooney late in the game.

Schweinsteiger, banned for the return leg at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, voiced his displeasure with Rooney on the pitch, arguing the England star played a role in his dismissal.

Bayern coach Pep Guardiola was also vocal about the incident, but Rooney has now spoken out and defended himself.

"I don't really want to say what he said but I think it's a foul," he said.

"It could have gone either way.

"He could have hurt me, he's gone in with his studs and the referee has booked him, so it's not my decision.

"It's not nice to see anyone sent off and I didn't try to get him sent off. The referee has made a decision. I've tried to stop myself getting hurt and the referee has had a decision to make."

Bayern will also be without suspended Spanish utility player Javi Martinez for the return leg, but the German giants are set to welcome back Mario Gotze and Dante.