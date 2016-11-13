Rooney sends signed shirt to terminally ill fan

England captain Wayne Rooney has sent his shirt from Friday's victory over Scotland to a terminally ill young fan.

Kasabian Newton-Smith, an eight-year-old from Sheffield, has been at the centre of a social media campaign after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

Players and other senior football figures have been encouraged to tweet '#1LastSmile4Kasabian' in order to raise awareness of the youngster's condition, known as Ewing sarcoma.

Former England striker Alan Shearer posted a message of support for the campaign, which has been organised by Grassroots Football, while Sheffield United's Billy Sharp shared a picture of Rooney and Adam Lallana doing likewise.

And Rooney, who was restored to Gareth Southgate's starting line-up for the 3-0 win over Scotland at Wembley, has now sent a signed jersey to the Manchester United fan.

This Kasabian is for YOU with love from The Grassroots Family. November 12, 2016

Wayne Rooney Thank you - T-Shirts delivered to Kasabian tonight November 12, 2016

"I just wanted to say a massive thank you for your support over the years. I hope you're feeling okay," he said in a video message to Kasabian.

"I want to say how proud myself and the other England players are of you, for the bravery you've shown.

"I've kept my shirt from the game against Scotland and I'll send it down to you. I hope you enjoy it and like it and hopefully it makes you smile."