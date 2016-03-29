Rooney should start for England, insists Sheringham
Manager Roy Hodgson faces a selection headache up front following England's impressive 3-2 victory over Germany.
Teddy Sheringham believes Wayne Rooney must start for England at Euro 2016 - and he reckons the forward would make a "fantastic foil" for Harry Kane.
Despite being England's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, and having helped the national team reach the European Championship in France with a perfect record in qualifying, Rooney's place in the starting XI has become a topic of debate.
Without their captain due to a knee injury, Roy Hodgson's side rallied from 2-0 down to record a 3-2 victory over Germany on Saturday. Kane, as well as fellow forward Jamie Vardy, scored in the game in Berlin.
Yet Sheringham - who won 51 caps for England - believes Rooney should go straight back into the team once he has fully recovered from ligament damage.
"Wayne Rooney should start for England without a doubt. He’s the England captain," he told Squawka.
"Kane has come on the scene and is demanding he plays with what he’s producing – and I believe Rooney would be a fantastic foil for Kane.
"Kane is now an out-and-out No. 9 and Rooney is an off-the-front player, so I think they would accommodate each other perfectly. They would work well in tandem.
"Dele Alli is a midfielder who gets forward and Rooney is a forward who comes off the front, so you can fit them in the same team with no problem whatsoever. It wouldn’t be like playing Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard together."
