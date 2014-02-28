Rosicky relishing clash with 'physical' Stoke

Arsenal have only returned from Staffordshire with all three points once in their last five Premier League visits to Stoke, failing to win their past three encounters at the Britannia Stadium

Arsene Wenger's men are well in contention for the Premier League title and sit just one point behind leaders Chelsea heading into Saturday's game.

And midfielder Rosicky wants Arsenal to be ready for Stoke's "aggressiveness" in order to keep the pressure on Chelsea.

"(I'm expecting) a typical game when you go to Stoke," he told the club's official website. "It's always very similar - they are a very physical side, very aggressive and it's a very tough place to go.

"All the away games are pretty similar so we need to be really well prepared (for a) physical and aggressive style of play. We need to match them in those attributes and, if we do that, we can be successful.

"For me, (the crowd at the Britannia) doesn't matter at all. The atmosphere in the stadiums here in England is great anywhere you go, so that side doesn't bother me at all.

"What I'm thinking about is (what performance) we will produce on the pitch and if we will be as aggressive and strong as Stoke. If we do that, we can beat them."