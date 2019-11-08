Ross County co-manager Ferguson calls for quality

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson is looking for his team to find a touch more quality at either end of the park to return to winning ways.

County have not won in six Ladbrokes Premiership matches but have drawn four of those games with the two defeats coming against Celtic and Rangers.

And they remain in the top half of the table ahead of Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen.

On rediscovering the winning touch, Ferguson said: “It’s easier said than done. Obviously we want to win games, that’s what we are trying to do, but we are competing.

“We find ourselves sixth in the league and find ourselves every single week facing a big challenge, and we seem to be up for the challenge.

“We want to be better in every aspect, that goes without saying, I think every club would say exactly the same.

“We are fighting hard and competing well, we just probably need to add a bit more quality in both our defending and attacking to take it to the next level for us.”

The next challenge is no less difficult as Aberdeen travel to Dingwall after their first back-to-back wins of the league campaign.

“Aberdeen had a great result on Saturday and probably feel they have turned a little corner, albeit they weren’t doing too bad in the first place,” Ferguson said.

“They had a great win against Kilmarnock and are competing again in and around the top end of the table.”