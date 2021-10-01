Ross County manager Malky Mackay backs his struggling side to come good

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has assured his players their elusive first win will come if they keep doing the right things every day.

County are level on three points with bottom club Dundee after a particularly difficult first seven matches in the cinch Premiership season.

Mackay’s side have faced last season’s top five teams plus unbeaten Hearts and in-form Motherwell.

Their quest for victory gets no easier on Saturday when they travel to Tannadice to take on a Dundee United side sitting in fifth place following a point at Celtic Park.

County had the bulk of the chances in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Motherwell and Mackay showed his players evidence of their positive play when they reconvened this week, urging them to “concentrate on the process, not the outcome”.

His advice to players continued: “Concentrate on the day to day and what eventually happens takes care of itself.

“Keep working the way you are at training and it will come.”

Mackay added: “My whole career, there are times in your career where you can see the team are playing reasonably well – as a player, manager or coach.

“And if you keep sticking to those good habits and have a good group of people who are committing to it, which this group are, and everyone has got belief in what we are doing, then it will come. And it does.

“You have got to have belief that excellence comes from consistently doing the correct things every day. It’s as simple as that.

“You keep doing it every day, repetition of a high standard, eventually the outcome will happen.”