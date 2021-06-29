Ross County sign striker Dominic Samuel from Gillingham

Malky Mackay is confident that he has recruited a striker “in his prime years” after 27-year-old Dominic Samuel joined Ross County.

The former England Under-19 player has signed for the Scottish Premiership outfit from Gillingham on a two-year deal.

Samuel started his career at Reading and had several loan moves before joining Blackburn in 2017, where eight goals in 20 league starts helped them to promotion back to the Championship.

The deal is subject to international clearance and Staggies boss Mackay told the club’s official website: “We are delighted to bring someone of Dominic’s experience and calibre to Ross County.

“He has been a regular goalscorer in English football and brings a new dynamic to our club.

“We have tracked Dominic for a period of time- following his development and we are excited by his potential.

“At 27, we are signing a striker in his prime years and we look forward to bringing the best out of him here.

“Dominic adds competition to the forward area, as well as a footballing pedigree that brings excitement at the top end of the pitch.”