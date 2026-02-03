Newcastle United need to start worrying about Sandro Tonali as transfer deadline mischief teases long goodbye

Newcastle were adamant that no approach had been made by Arsenal with regard to Italian playmaker Sandro Tonali on deadline day - but as is often the case, there's no smoke without fire in the transfer market.

While Newcastle were never going to entertain Tonali's sale, especially at such a late stage of the window, whether or not official contact was made, where the links supposedly originated from is cause for concern.

According to The Athletic, Tonali was shopped around by his agent, who was reportedly in contact with Arsenal director of football Andrea Berta, but an approach was not made by the North London club.

Sandro Tonali at centre of transfer deadline day skulduggery

Sandro Tonali in action during this season's Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the fact Tonali's agent has refuted the reporting of respected football journalist David Ornstein, even if there is a hint of truth to the rumours, it suggests the Italian may not be entirely happy at St. James' Park.

Most likely the case is Tonali's agent has seen an opportunity to move his client on, albeit at an inopportune time, and rather clumsily, due to the probability Newcastle will not qualify for the Champions League next season. Coupled with Tonali's strong season to date and the remaining duration on his contract, there has been a transfer of power from club to player.

Arsenal's sporting director Andrea Berta (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italy midfielder still has two-and-a-half years left to run on his Newcastle contract and has, until now, appeared content on Tyneside. The 25-year-old recently welcomed his first child with his partner and is playing regularly under Eddie Howe for the Magpies who sit ninth in the Premier League table.

With the World Cup around the corner, and Italy likely to qualify via the UEFA play-off route, Tonali could put himself in the shop window this summer. Although, any sporting director worth their salt will be aware of the Italian's faculties, having demonstrated them consistently for Newcastle over the past few seasons.

Any Tonali exit would be complicated by the fact his current employer stood by him when he spent 10 months on the sidelines after being found guilty of gambling offences. The player has gone on record to share his gratitude towards the club and its supporters, therefore seeking a move away in the manner it appears his agent has, would serve as a slap in the face to the Geordie hierarchy, and Tonali's legion of fans.

In the summer, the Newcastle midfielder will have two years remaining on his deal, therefore it is paramount the club tie him down to an extension, likely with improved terms, in the near future.

Newcastle fans unveil a tifo in honour of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali (Image credit: Getty Images)

His agent's deadline day skulduggery could be perceived as a tactic to persuade Newcastle into tabling a more lucrative contract than has already been proposed behind closed doors.

Nevertheless, if Newcastle are unable to secure Champions League football, there is a realistic chance a player of Tonali's calibre will be on the transfer shortlists of many leading European clubs.

If Tonali's agent is in fact advertising his services to teams, such as Arsenal who could soon be Premier League champions, it promises to make contract renegotiations all the more difficult for Newcastle in the interim.