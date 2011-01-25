Rossi extends Villarreal contract

The 23-year-old American-born international joined Villarreal from Manchester United in 2007 and has become the club's all-time top scorer in La Liga with 44 goals, they said on their website.

Rossi scored twice in a 2-1 comeback win at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday, taking his league tally to 11 this season.

He has spearheaded Villarreal's drive to third place in the standings behind Real Madrid and leaders Barcelona, who they trail by 13 points.