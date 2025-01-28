Highest scoring Champions League games

Raphinha is congratulated by Barcelona team-mates after scoring a late winner away to Benfica in the Champions League in January 2025.

The European Cup was won by Feyenoord in 1970 and in the first round of the competition, the Dutch champions thrashed Icelandic outfit KR Reykjavík 12-2 in Rotterdam.

That win remains the highest-scoring game in European Cup history, while Sporting CP's 16-1 victory against APOEL in the European Cup Winners' Cup in January 1963 is the game with most goals across all of UEFA's senior men's club competitions.

But since the start of the Champions League in 1992/93, there have been plenty more high-scoring contests, with one even featuring 12 goals.

Here, a look at some of the greatest goal fests in Champions League history...

Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (2019)

Reece James celebrates with Chelsea team-mates after scoring an equaliser against Ajax in the Champions League in November 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea came from three goals down to draw 4-4 with Ajax in a thrilling Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge in November 2019.

The Blues were 4-1 down, but came back in the closing stages as Ajax pair Daley Blind and Sven Veltman both saw red. Reece James scored the leveller after two Jorginho penalties and a César Azpilicueta effort. And the Spanish defender thought he had won it late on, only to be denied by the video assistant referee after a Tammy Abraham handball was spotted in the build-up. Abraham and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had earlier scored own goals, with Quincy Promès and Donny van de Beek also on target for Ajax.

Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö (2015)

Real Madrid players celebrate a goal in their 8-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League in December 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals and Karim Benzema hit a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed Swedish side Malmö 8-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu in the Champions League group stages in December 2015.

Mateo Kovačić also scored in a huge win for Los Blancos, but coach Rafa Benítez was dismissed in March following a poor run of results in La Liga. With Zinédine Zidane in charge, Madrid went on to win the Champions League that season and in the following two campaigns.

Liverpool 8-0 Beşiktaş

Liverpool players celebrate a goal in their 8-0 win over Besiktas in the Champions League group stages at Anfield in November 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After taking just one point from their opening three Champions League group games in 2007/08, Liverpool got their campaign back on track with an incredible 8-0 win over Beşiktaş in November.

Yossi Benayoun scored a hat-trick, Peter Crouch and Ryan Babel hit two apiece and Steven Gerrard netted another in a huge victory at Anfield which set the Reds on their way to qualification for the knockout stages.

Mancheser United 7-1 Roma (2007)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Wayne Rooney after scoring for Manchester United against Roma in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Roma in the first leg of the teams' Champions League quarter-final in April 2007, but the Red Devils stormed back to win the second match 7-1 in an incredible game at Old Trafford six days later.

Michael Carrick and Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals apiece, with Alan Smith, Wayne Rooney and Patrice Evra also on target in a huge win for Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

Manchester City 5-3 Monaco (2017)

Manchester City players celebrate a goal against Monaco in the Champions League in February 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City twice came from behind to beat Monaco 5-3 in a thrilling Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie in February 2017.

Sergio Agüero scored twice for City, with Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Leroy Sané also on target for Pep Guardiola's side. But Radamel Falcao netted a brace for Monaco and a young Kylian Mbappé got the other. Monaco won the second match 3-1 to advance on away goals.

Benfica 4-5 Barcelona (2025)

Raphinha celebrates with his team-mates after scoring a late winner for Barcelona against Benfica in the Champions League in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona came from 3-1 and 4-2 down to beat Benfica 5-4 in an incredible Champions League game in Lisbon in January 2025.

Trailing by two goals with 12 minutes left, Barça got back on level terms thanks to a Robert Lewandowski effort and an Eric García header and after Benfica appealed for a penalty deep in added time, Raphinha broke away to score a dramatic late winner with his second of the night.

Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa (2022)

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe celebrate a goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League in October 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé scored two goals apiece as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Maccabi Haifa 7-2 in the Champions League in October 2022.

Neymar and Carlos Soler were also on target at the Parc des Princes, while Maccabi's Sean Goldberg scored an own goal. PSG were edged into second place in Group H by Benfica and lost to Bayern Munich in the last 16.

Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig (2021)

Manchester City players celebrate their sixth goal against RB Leipzig in the Champions League in September 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City's all-time top scorer Sergio Agüero left the club in 2021 after a decade at the Etihad and was not replaced that summer, but the Sky Blues had no problems in front of goal in a Champions League clash against RB Leipzig in September.

Nathan Aké, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, João Cancelo and Gabriel Jesús were all on target, while Nordi Mukiele scored an own goal. Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku hit a hat-trick for the visitors, but ended up on the losing side.

Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich (2019)

Bayern Munich players celebrate their seventh goal against Tottenham in the Champions League in October 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham reached the Champions League final in 2019, but Mauricio Pochettino's tenure came to an end later in the year as Spurs hit difficulties in the 2019/20 campaign.

In a Champions League group game at home to Bayern Munich in October 2019, Spurs shipped seven goals in a disastrous defeat to the Bundesliga giants. Serge Gnabry scored four for Bayern, with Robert Lewandowski on target twice and Joshua Kimmich also on the scoresheet. Bayern went on to win the title, and the treble, in 2019/20.

Villarreal 6-3 AaB (2008)

Joan Capdevila celebrates with Giuseppe Rossi and Marcos Senna after scoring for Villarreal against Aalborg in the Champions League in October 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The scores were level at 2-2 between Villarreal and AaB Aalborg in the Champions League group stages in October 2008.

But a half-time substitution from Villarreal coach Manuel Pellegrini changed the course of the game as Joseba Llorente came off the bench to hit a second-half hat-trick in a 6-3 win for the Yellow Submarine. Giuseppe Rossi, Joan Capdevila and Robert Pirès scored the other goals for the Spanish side.

Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen (2005)

Lyon players celebrate a goal against Werder Bremen in the Champions League in March 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lyon thrashed Werder Bremen 10-2 on aggregate in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2004/05.

After a 3-0 win in Bremen, Lyon ran out 7-2 winners in the second match at the Stade Gerland, with Sylvain Wiltord hitting a hat-trick and Michael Essien on target twice for the French champions. At the time, it was the highest-scoring game in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Rosenborg (2000)

Laurent Robert celebrates after scoring for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in October 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain went 3-0 up at home to Rosenborg in the Champions League group stages in October 2000, but the Norwegian side scored twice to go in just 3-2 down at the break.

PSG went on to add four more goals in the second half to seal a huge 7-2 win, with Nicolás Anelka on target twice for the Parisians at the Parc des Princes along with Frédéric Déhu, Christian, Peter Luccin and Laurent Robert.

Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich (2020)

Joshua Kimmich celebrates with his Bayern Munich team-mates after scoring against Barcelona in the Champions League in August 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to Covid-19, the Champions League knockout stages were played behind closed doors in Lisbon in 2019/20.

Barcelona met Bayern Munich in the last eight and the Blaugrana were thrashed 8-2 by Hansi Flick's side. Bayern scored four in each half, with two goals for Joshua Kimmich and a late brace for Philippe Coutinho, on loan from Barça, in the highest-scoring game in Champions League knockout history. The Bavarians went on to win the title to complete a treble and years later, both striker Robert Lewandowski and coach Flick ended up at Barcelona.

Monaco 8-3 Deportivo La Coruña (2003)

Jerome Rothen and his Monaco team-mates salute the fans after their 8-3 win over Deportivo La Coruña in the Champions League in November 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monaco thrashed Deportivo La Coruña 8-3 in a freak game in the Champions League group stages in November 2003.

Croatian forward Dado Pršo scored four goals and Monaco were 5-2 up at the break in an 11-goal contest which was the Champions League's highest-scoring match for many years. Deportivo went on to make the last four and Monaco reached the final, with both sides losing out to eventual champions Porto.

Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb (2024)

Harry Kane celebrates with his Bayern Munich team-mates after scoring against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane scored four, including a hat-trick of penalties, as Bayern Munich thrashed Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in the Champions League in September 2024.

Michael Olise scored twice, with Raphaël Guerreiro, Leroy Sané and Leon Goretzka also on target in a huge win for the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena. No club had previously scored nine in a Champions League game.

Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa (2016)

The scoreboard at Borussia Dortmund's stadium shows the biggest score in Champions League history – BVB's 8-4 win over Legia Warsaw in November 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund raced into a 5-2 lead inside 32 minutes at home to Legia Warsaw in the Champions League in November 2016.

While the goals did not quite continue at that rate, there were still five more as BVB racked up an 8-4 victory in the highest-scoring game in Champions League history. Marco Reus scored a hat-trick, with Shinji Kagawa and Legia's Aleksandar Prijović bagging two each.