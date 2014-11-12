Rostov coach banned for racist comments

The 54-year-old sparked controversy in a media briefing following a 1-0 win over Ural last month after he was asked a question regarding the potential signing of Cameroon defender Benoit Angbwa.

Gamula suggested he had enough black players, stating: "We already have six black players, do you want me to get a seventh?"

The Rostov boss insisted the remarks were intended as a "joke" and hit out at members of the media for not understanding "Russian humour".

However, the Russian Football Union has opted to sanction a five-match ban for what it labelled "derogatory and discriminatory remarks".

The incident will likely serve as another unwanted blow for Russia, who are due to host the World Cup in 2018 and have been dogged by a number of racial incidents.

Christopher Samba and Yaya Toure are two of the most high-profile players to have been the subject of discrminatory behaviour while playing in Russia in recent years.