Ruddy keeping the faith after Chelsea draw

Third-bottom City held on for a goalless draw against Chelsea on Sunday as Ruddy and his team-mates kept Jose Mourinho's men at bay to put a serious dent in the hosts' title challenge.

Nevertheless, a creditable point looks unlikely to spare Norwich, who are two points behind 17th-placed Sunderland with a vastly inferior goal difference and having played a game more.

Arsenal are the visitors to Carrow Road next Sunday, where Ruddy has designs on a great escape.

"We're very confident that we can go into next week and pick some points up," he told Premier League TV.

"Then obviously it's down to other people trying to help us out but as long as we do what we've done today next week against Arsenal then we'll give ourselves the best chance."

Centre-back Michael Turner was less optimistic and told Sky Sports that Norwich require a "miracle" when collecting the broadcaster's man-of-the-match award.

"Anything can happen so we've just got to focus on ourselves and go for the three points next week," he said.

"Obviously we need Sunderland to lose in midweek (against West Brom), lose at the weekend (against Swansea City) and we need to win.

"We'll work hard in training, have our fingers crossed and hopefully we can pull off a miracle."

Martin Olsson was involved in an early flashpoint at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, the Norwich wide man going down in the Chelsea penalty area under challenges from Ashley Cole and John Terry.

Watching footage of the incident afterwards, the Sweden international said: "I knew I got the touch first and, as you see, it's a clear penalty

"The ref didn't see but I knew I got that touch first. Otherwise it would be a different story if he wouldn't have tackled me there.

"I think there was maybe a slight touch from Ashley (Cole) in the beginning but you can see what John (Terry) did there. It's a clear penalty and that could have given us three points as well."