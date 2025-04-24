Why Manchester United should go after Aaron Ramsdale this summer to help solve Ruben Amorim's goalkeeping conundrum

Manchester United have been ridiculed all season long and neither Erik ten Hag nor Ruben Amorim have largely been able to do anything about it.

Fan protests, redundancies, club leaks (water ones included) and a general bad mood have tormented one of England's most successful clubs and frankily, their goalkeeping conundrum hasn't helped matters either.

Andre Onana has been berated by fans and the media for his series of errors leading to goals, so much so that he was left out of the team completely prior to their 4-1 away defeat at Newcastle United just a few weeks ago. But there is a sensible argument for signing Aaron Ramsdale – the goalkeeper bottom of the league: bear with me…

Why Manchester United should sign Aaron Ramsdale this summer to fix their problems

Aaron Ramsdale hasn't had an impressive season at Southampton by any stretch of the imagination (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United, first and foremost, are operating on a shoestring budget, the funds simply are not their unless they sell, and sell, and then sell some more. We already know big names such as Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Christian Eriksen are likely to leave this summer and fixing the problem in goal isn't a priority, so to speak.

Instead, according to news relayed by FourFourTwo over the past week, proven Premier League goalscorers Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap will look to be purchased, and with two goalkeepers under contract at Old Trafford, it doesn't make sense to start looking at them with the utmost priority. But I think they should.

Marcus Rashford is more than likely going to leave Manchester United in 2025 (Image credit: Alamy)

If Manchester United can find a buyer for Bayindir this summer, that would free up a little bit of pocket change for a new goalkeeper, especially with Tom Heaton also likely to the leave the club after an extended stay as the third-choice option.

Ramsdale, for me, would present the perfect option. Firstly, he is a good character to have around the dressing room, he knows what struggle is and often faces such battles with adversity. Countless England stars have commented on Rambo's dressing room camaraderie skills and he would help lift the mood around the camp, especially after another relegation this season.

Secondly, the former Arsenal goalkeeper is experienced with Premier League sides who face a lot of shots. Manchester United have this issue. It is no surprise that Southampton, as a side, have made the most saves this season with 145 so far – and Ramsdale cannot be blamed for some horrendous defending from the Saints.

Ramsdale would also be available for a steal given Southampton have just been relegated. Some sources say that he has a pending £25m relegation release clause. I think that's a steal for a goalkeeper aged 26 and who still has his best years in front of him: shepherded out at Arsenal, the former Bournemouth man needs an arm around his shoulder and I'm backing Amorim to do so.

Aaron Ramsdale was well liked during his time at Arsenal

It's time Manchester United acted with their heads. Bayindir hasn't worked and if you need someone to challenge Onana, I feel it is the England international who has a clear track record of being likeable, approachable, willing to learn and is great in the dressing room.

The Sun have already revealed how the Red Devils are monitoring the former Sheffield United man, and we feel there is no time like the present to get the deal done and have him as your go-to man for the next few years at Old Trafford. His transfer presents little risk after all.