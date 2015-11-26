Rummenigge: Bayern relaxed over Guardiola future

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisted the German champions are not worried about Pep Guardiola's future as his contract nears its end.

Guardiola is out of contract at the end of the season and the two-time Champions League-winning coach has been linked with a move to Manchester City.

The 44-year-old has been tight-lipped on his future beyond 2015-16, while Rummenigge already said a decision on Guardiola's future could be made by Christmas.

And Rummenigge reiterated Bayern's plans heading into the winter break, with the club hopeful of a happy outcome.

"I don't think he [Guardiola] delays anything. The media has a wrong perception there," Rummenigge said on Wednesday.

"We will have talks in the winter-break, which is in a couple of weeks. I kind of like it. The entire club handles this discussion very relaxed and respectable. The coach handles this respectably. We handle it respectably.

"I like that we have a little tension at all times. The media likes it too, because you have something to write about. Consequently I don't see any problems there.

"We will have the talks, which will be after the Hannover-game on the 19th of December. The following days there will be talks and we will announce the decision."