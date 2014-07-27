Rummenigge: Bayern will never sack Guardiola

Guardiola is preparing for his second season at the Allianz Arena after a fine debut campaign that saw the Bavarians retain their Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal.

That followed an excellent 2012-13 when Bayern added the UEFA Champions League to their domestic trophies under the stewardship of Jupp Heynckes.

And Rummenigge offered his unwavering support to Guardiola to continue Bayern's success.

"Bayern will never dismiss Pep Guardiola," he told Die Welt. "I give you that in writing."

Rummenigge believes Bayern will be even hungrier for success this season after several of the club's stars were part of Germany's World Cup-winning squad.

"We have two perfect years behind us, won eight titles, and some have the icing on the cake with the World Cup," he added.

"We are coming into next season, we are as good as ever after a World Cup."