Rummenigge confident of Guardiola stay at Bayern

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is confident Pep Guardiola will remain as coach of the Bundesliga champions beyond the end of his contract next year.

Guardiola has secured back-to-back league titles in his two full seasons at the Allianz Arena and Bayern have stormed to a seven-point lead at the summit with an unblemished record of nine wins from as many matches this time around.

The former Barcelona boss has been persistently linked with leading European clubs including Manchester City throughout his time in Bavaria and is not committed to Bayern beyond the end of this campaign.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Arsenal in London, Rummenigge said talks with the coach were planned before the end of the year and that he was confident of a positive outcome.

"I have said that in the second half of 2015 there will be a [contract] discussion and after that there will be clarity," said Rummenigge.

"That talk is still pending but it will still take place sometime before the end of the year.

"There are a lot of things in favour of Bayern. It is clear there are most likely other good-looking brides out there other that Bayern.

"But at the end of the day we are optimistic that Pep Guardiola will stay at Bayern."