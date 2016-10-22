Rummenigge dispels Alaba-Manchester City reports

Bayern Munich executive chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has dismissed reports linking David Alaba with a move to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola is understood to be keen on reuniting with the versatile player he coached to three Bundesliga titles during his time in Bavaria at the Etihad Stadium.

Alaba operated as a left-back before the arrival of the Spaniard, who frequently deployed him at centre-back and in midfield.

However, Rummenigge is calm over the situation and pointed to the contract extension the 24-year-old signed in March which ties him to Bayern for the next five years.

Asked about the reports while appearing on Sky Sports in Germany, Rummenigge said: "These rumours are not correct.

"He recently extended his contract with us until 2021. All the big European clubs know what that means with Bayern.

"That is to say that we are completely relaxed about his situation. This is not an issue for us."