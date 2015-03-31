Rummenigge marvels at 'genius' Guardiola
Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has saluted the work done by "genius" Pep Guardiola since his arrival in 2013.
The Spaniard took over from Jupp Heynckes after the German giants claimed an historic treble in the 2012-13 season, winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League.
Bayern strolled to the Bundesliga title in Guardiola's first campaign at the helm, and look set to do the same this time around.
Rummenigge commented: "We changed our philosophy a bit in the fact we tried to get the biggest quality as possible and I believe the key factor is our coach Pep Guardiola. He is doing a fantastic job and he brings us a bit more quality as well than before.
"I would say he is special in the fact that he is looking like a genius in his role - very sensible and he is working very hard every day. I like him a lot and we are very happy with having him in Munich.
"It is compatible because we had a good season before he arrived with Jupp Heynckes, when we won the treble.
"But he [Guardiola] changed it a bit, the feel on the pitch - his style is very dominant, very offensive and spectacular. It works."
