Rummenigge marvels at 'genius' Guardiola

The Spaniard took over from Jupp Heynckes after the German giants claimed an historic treble in the 2012-13 season, winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League.

Bayern strolled to the Bundesliga title in Guardiola's first campaign at the helm, and look set to do the same this time around.

Rummenigge commented: "We changed our philosophy a bit in the fact we tried to get the biggest quality as possible and I believe the key factor is our coach Pep Guardiola. He is doing a fantastic job and he brings us a bit more quality as well than before.

"I would say he is special in the fact that he is looking like a genius in his role - very sensible and he is working very hard every day. I like him a lot and we are very happy with having him in Munich.

"It is compatible because we had a good season before he arrived with Jupp Heynckes, when we won the treble.

"But he [Guardiola] changed it a bit, the feel on the pitch - his style is very dominant, very offensive and spectacular. It works."