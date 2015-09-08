Rummenigge re-elected as ECA chairman

Bayern Munich chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has been re-elected as the chairman of the European Club Association at Tuesday's general assembly in Geneva.

The 59-year-old will be supported by vice-chairmen Umberto Gandini from Milan, Pedro Lopez Jimenez from Real Madrid and Evgeni Giner from CSKA Moscow.

"I am delighted to be elected for another two-year term and re-appointed as chairman," Rummenigge commented on his re-election.

"ECA's achievements since its inception in 2008 are remarkable and make all of us very proud. We are a well-respected association and are taken seriously at all levels.

"With the support of all member clubs, the newly elected Executive Board will face the upcoming challenges with a lot of commitment to ensure that the clubs' voice continues to be heard."