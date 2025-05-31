Who is the referee for the Champions League final?
Let's hope we don't even notice the referee for this season's Champions League final
The last thing anyone wants in the Champions League final is a bad refereeing performance.
A little bit of VAR drama wouldn't go a miss... as long as it doesn't ruin the game.
So the important question who is refereeing the biggest game in the club football calendar this year?
Who is the refereeing the Champions League final?
Istvan Kovacs will be the man in the centre of the action on Saturday night.
The Romanian referee took charge of one game at Euro 2020, and officiated Manchester City's 4-3 Champions League semi-final win over Real Madrid at the Etihad in 2023.
He also took charge of the inaugural Europa Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord, which Roma won 1-0.
He was fourth official for the last time Inter Milan reached a Champions League final in 2023 and took charge of the Europa League final last year, which Atalanta won 3-0 against Bayer Leverkusen.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
His assistant referees are Mihai Marica and Ferencz Tunyog who are both also Romanian. Fourth official is Joao Pinheiro.
The VAR referee is Dennis Higler from the Netherlands, with Romanian Catalin Popa and fellow Dutchman Pol van Boekel his assistants.
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.