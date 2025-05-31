Who is the refereeing the Champions League final?

Recommended reading

Who is the referee for the Champions League final?

Let's hope we don't even notice the referee for this season's Champions League final

The Champions League trophy is seen ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at Munich Football Arena on May 29, 2025 in Munich, (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The last thing anyone wants in the Champions League final is a bad refereeing performance.

A little bit of VAR drama wouldn't go a miss... as long as it doesn't ruin the game.

So the important question who is refereeing the biggest game in the club football calendar this year?

Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs

Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Istvan Kovacs will be the man in the centre of the action on Saturday night.

The Romanian referee took charge of one game at Euro 2020, and officiated Manchester City's 4-3 Champions League semi-final win over Real Madrid at the Etihad in 2023.

He also took charge of the inaugural Europa Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord, which Roma won 1-0.

He was fourth official for the last time Inter Milan reached a Champions League final in 2023 and took charge of the Europa League final last year, which Atalanta won 3-0 against Bayer Leverkusen.

His assistant referees are Mihai Marica and Ferencz Tunyog who are both also Romanian. Fourth official is Joao Pinheiro.

The VAR referee is Dennis Higler from the Netherlands, with Romanian Catalin Popa and fellow Dutchman Pol van Boekel his assistants.

