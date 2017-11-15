Russia goalkeeper Lunev 'OK' after heavy head knock

Russia goalkeeper Andrey Lunev has eased fears over the scary collision that saw him taken from the field on a stretcher in the 3-3 friendly draw with Spain on Tuesday.

In only his second international start, the 26-year-old suffered an accidental knee to the face from Rodrigo Moreno in the final minute of normal time in St Petersburg.

The Russian Football Union confirmed the Zenit shot-stopper will spend the night recovering in hospital after X-rays and a CT scan showed signs of concussion.

But a social media message from Lunev assuaged concerns over the nasty knock.

"Don't worry, everything is okay with me! Thanks for the support, I will try to recover quickly and get back on the football field!," he wrote on Twitter.

Lunev's forced withdrawal saw midfielder Denis Glushakov don the gloves for the final moments as Russia held on for a draw.