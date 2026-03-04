Champions League-winning Arsenal defender confirms 'interest' ahead of summer contract expiry

Katie McCabe looks set to leave Arsenal in the summer

Katie McCabe is likely to leave Arsenal this summer as her contract expires, after a decade with the Gunners.

The left-back joined Arsenal in 2015 and has embedded herself into the DNA of the club, playing every match of their victorious Champions League campaign last season, and making headlines for enjoying the celebrations outside the Emirates.

The Republic of Ireland captain has now spoken about the upcoming decisions she has to make about her future.

Katie McCabe: An Arsenal fan favourite

Katie McCabe celebrates Arsenal's Champions League victory outside Emirates Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

McCabe joined Arsenal in 2015 from Irish club Shelbourne and went on loan to Glasgow City in 2017 after struggling for first-team minutes playing as a winger.

Following her loan spell, she became embedded into Joe Montemurro's Arsenal in a left-back position, where she has thrived.

She played a part in Arsenal's victorious Women’s Super League campaign in 2019 and also has an FA Cup (2016), three League Cups and that historic Champions League victory in 2025 to her name.

Voted Arsenal’s player of the season in 2021 and 2023, McCabe is adored by Arsenal fans but as the 30-year-old approaches the end of her contract with the Gunners, it has been accepted that she won't be with the club beyond the summer.

McCabe is currently on international duty, competing in the 2027 World Cup qualifiers, captaining her country, Republic of Ireland.

McCabe is captain of Republic of Ireland (Image credit: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

What's next for McCabe?

When asked if there is interest from other clubs, McCabe said: “Yes, there’s been interest.”

“I’m into my last six months (of contract) so technically you’re allowed to speak to others. I’m not part of those conversations - I’ve left those to my agent but there has been interest.

“Obviously, my full focus is on these games coming up with Ireland.

"The Arsenal fans know how committed I am to them and to the club. I think I’ve shown that over the last 10 years.

"I’ve given absolutely everything. But in terms of where I’ll be at, I’m going to see out the next few months and then go from there.”