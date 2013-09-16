Russia Premier League Wrap: Zenit, Spartak win

Konstantin Bazelyuk notched his first goal of the campaign in the 71st minute to make it four league wins on the bounce for Leonid Slutsky's men.

Zenit St Petersburg sit in second after a 2-0 triumph over winless Terek Grozny.

First-half goals from Aleksandr Kerzhakov and Danny ensured that Luciano Spalletti's team took all three points.

Volga succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Spartak Moscow despite a spirited performance.

Yura Movsisyan grabbed his fourth of the season in the 32nd minute to hand Spartak their fifth win in eight matches.

Krasnodar were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Krylya Sovetov in Saturday's other fixture, with Ibragim Tsallagov's late goal cancelling out Vitaly Kaleshin's opener for the hosts.

Tom Tomsk surrendered a two-goal lead but held on for their first point of the season at home to Anzhi Makhachkala on Sunday.

Jan Holenda's strike and an Igor Portnyagin penalty handed Anatoli Davydov's side the advantage, but Pavel Solomatin netted from the spot to reduce the deficit before Nikita Burmistrov levelled the scores at 2-2.

The draw means both teams have failed to register a victory in this season's Russian Premier League.

Dmitriy Tarasov's goal struck in the 49th minute as Lokomotiv Moscow triumphed 1-0 against Kuban Krasnodar.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Amkar Perm and Rubin Kazan played out a 0-0 draw.

Dinamo Moscow's Andriy Voronin scored a hat-trick against Ural as Monday's only match finished 4-1 to the visitors.

Aleksandr Kokorin set Dinamo on their way before Voronin took centre stage with his first-half treble, while Ural's task was made all the more difficult when Gerson Acevedo.

Spartak Gogniev scored the hosts' consolation goal with six minutes to play.