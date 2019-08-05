Tottenham will offer Fulham this player in attempt to land Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham will offer Joshua Onomah to Fulham as part of their £30m deal for Ryan Sessegnon.

Spurs are desperate to land the left-back, whose contract at Craven Cottage expires next summer, before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

And the Daily Mail report that Tottenham are willing to send Onomah to west London in a bid to get a deal over the line.

The 22-year-old has made 32 first-team appearances for Spurs since graduating from the club's academy in 2015.

However, he is not part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans and will be used as a makeweight in the move for Sessegnon.

The teenager's likely arrival at Tottenham this week could see Danny Rose leave the club he first joined in 2007.

