Sacchi: AC Milan ignored my advice to sign Dybala

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi has claimed the Rossoneri did not act on his advice to sign Paulo Dybala two years ago.

Dybala came through the youth academy at Instituto in his native Argentina, rising to prominence at Palermo after moving to Italy in 2012.

The 22-year-old did enough to convince Sacchi of his quality during his first two seasons in Sicily, but Milan apparently ignored their illustrious ex-coach when he suggested they snap up the forward.

Dybala then left Palermo a year later for Juventus, where he has become a key figure, and Sacchi has stressed things could have gone differently had Milan listened to him.

"I am a keen admirer of Dybala," Sacchi told La Stampa.

"I am convinced he will become a great.

"If only someone at Milan would have listened to me when I tipped them about Paulo two years ago. He would not be playing at Juventus now."