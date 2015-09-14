Sacked Partick defender banned from sport for two years

Former Rangers and Partick Thistle defender Jordan McMillan has been banned from sport for two years as a result of a failed drugs test.

The 26-year-old tested positive for benzoylecgonine, the main metabolite found in cocaine, following Partick's Premiership match with Celtic in December last year.

McMillan subsequently had his contract with the club terminated and was given a provisional two-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP).

The Scottish Football Association have now confirmed that UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) have upheld the ban despite McMillan's appeal earlier this year, meaning he will be unable to take part in competitive sport until December 17, 2016.

McMillan had earlier told The Sun that his drink had been spiked by mistake at the time, saying: "A couple of days later the other guy came to my brother-in-law and admitted it was his fault.

"Unknown to us he'd been mixing cocaine in his drink but had got the drinks muddled up."

However, UKAD's chief executive Nicole Sapstead insists professional athletes must accept responsibility for any banned substances in their own systems.

"Athletes, at all levels, need to understand the importance of Strict Liability – they are solely responsible for any banned substance that is found in their system, regardless of how it got there or whether there was an intention to cheat or not," she said.

"The principle of Strict Liability can be challenging for athletes. They have to ensure that they understand the anti-doping rules and that their family, friends, coaches and athlete support personnel understand them too.

"They need to be aware of the risks their career faces if they test positive, and ensure they manage that risk at all times."