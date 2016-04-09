Safety almost a reality for Swansea, says Guidolin
Victory over Chelsea gives Swansea City breathing space in their fight for Premier League survival, says Francesco Guidolin.
Swansea City are all but assured of Premier League survival following their 1-0 victory over Chelsea, according to head coach Francesco Guidolin.
Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the only goal as the Welsh club claimed a maiden Premier League win against Chelsea, inflicting a first league defeat on Guus Hiddink since his December appointment.
The result moves Swansea onto 40 points, 13 clear of 18th-placed Sunderland, who have seven matches left to play.
"This is the first victory in the Premier League for Swansea against Chelsea and I am happy and proud," Guidolin is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.
"We played very well in the first half. We deserved to score other goals.
"It's a very important win for our fans. It's a good afternoon for our players, our club and our fans.
"Safety is almost real, but I hope to take other points in the next weeks because it's important to finish well."
Defender Angel Rangel added: "With the 40 points we're far away from the bottom and to beat Chelsea for the first time in the Premier League is a great achievement.
"All the players put a good shift in today and overall it was a great performance.
"With this win everything looks much easier now."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.