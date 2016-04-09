Safety almost a reality for Swansea, says Guidolin

Swansea City are all but assured of Premier League survival following their 1-0 victory over Chelsea, according to head coach Francesco Guidolin.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the only goal as the Welsh club claimed a maiden Premier League win against Chelsea, inflicting a first league defeat on Guus Hiddink since his December appointment.

The result moves Swansea onto 40 points, 13 clear of 18th-placed Sunderland, who have seven matches left to play.

"This is the first victory in the Premier League for Swansea against Chelsea and I am happy and proud," Guidolin is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"We played very well in the first half. We deserved to score other goals.

"It's a very important win for our fans. It's a good afternoon for our players, our club and our fans.

"Safety is almost real, but I hope to take other points in the next weeks because it's important to finish well."

Defender Angel Rangel added: "With the 40 points we're far away from the bottom and to beat Chelsea for the first time in the Premier League is a great achievement.

"All the players put a good shift in today and overall it was a great performance.

"With this win everything looks much easier now."