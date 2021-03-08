Saffas abroad: Zungu's Rangers secure Scottish league title

Luther Singh bagged an impressive brace in Portugal while Bongani Zungu’s Rangers side secured the Scottish Premier League title in style. Catch up with all the South Africans impressing overseas.

Scotland

Zungu’s Rangers side secured their record 55th league title as they ended a ten year wait for league glory again. The Bafana Bafana international may have been left out of the squad for the weekend’s clash against St.Mirren but he would have been buoyed nonetheless after picking up his first piece of silverware in Europe.

Portugal

Mihlali Mayambela (24) was brought on in 74th minute for Académica de Coimbra as they won 2-1 against Penafiel in Portugal Liga 2 encounter.

Luther Signh scored twice and picked up the man of the match award for Paços de Ferreira as they claimed a 2-1 win over Nacional in LigaNos encounter.

Luther Singh is special.His 2 goal performance last night in the Primeira Liga in Portugal. @PrinceSobayeni pic.twitter.com/zN4t02CwQiMarch 6, 2021 See more

Israel

Rowan Human (20) netted his fifth goal of the season as he opened the scoring for his Beitar Tel Aviv side as they drew 3-3 against Hap in their Israel Leumit League(2nd-tier) encounter.

🇿🇦 Rowan Human with his 5th goal of the season for Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam. 🔥💪pic.twitter.com/C0chfvIMO4March 6, 2021 See more

Denmark

Gift Links(22) continues to impress Denmark as he played 59 minutes and picked up an assist for Aarhus GF as they won 1-0 against FC Midtjylland in Denmark Superliga encounter. The winger now has four goals and three assists in nineteen games.

Liam Jordan (22) played the final 30 minutes for FC Helsingør as they won 1-0 against Fredericia in Danish 1st Division(2nd-tier) encounter.

Ukraine

Tercious Malepe (24) played the full game for FC Minaj as they won 2-1 against Olimpik Donetsk in their Ukraine Premier League encounter.

England

Percy Tau was an unused subsitute for Brighton and Hove Albion as they lost to Leicester City, while youngster Thakgalo Leshabela was on the bench for the Foxes.

France

Keagan Dolly played 64 minutes as his Montpllier side progressed to the last-16 of the French cup with a 2-1 win over Ales.