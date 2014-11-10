Sagna calls for Man City improvements

City's 2-2 draw with QPR on Saturday, combined with Chelsea's 2-1 win over Liverpool, saw Manuel Pellegrini's side fall eight points behind the leaders after 11 games.

With just one win in their last six matches in all competitions City are in danger of seeing their season collapse around them, something Sagna knows they need to address quickly.

Sergio Aguero rescued City with a double at Loftus Road to take him to 12 league goals this season, and his French team-mate says the rest of the squad to need to raise their game to the striker's level.

"We all need to rise up - we are all good players," Sagna is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"There is a reason we play for City. We want to show everyone we can play for this team and succeed. We have plenty of games left and we want to keep our heads up.

"As long as Sergio scores, that is good, but we have a lot of good players who can do it.

"He is the one who changed the game. He scored twice - but we have many players who can do it.

"As long as he keeps pulling the team up, and we want to show we can raise our game and succeed."

Swansea City are next up for Pellegrini's men after the international break, followed by the visit of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, with City needing a positive result to stay in contention of qualifying from Group E.