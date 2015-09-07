Saha urges Martial to be selfish at United

Louis Saha has urged Manchester United newcomer Anthony Martial to show his selfish side in his bid to become an Old Trafford success story.

Frenchman Martial arrived at United on deadline day in a deal that could reportedly rise to €80million, with the former Monaco man likened by Saha to Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

Former United striker Saha believes his compatriot must focus on offering a new facet to United's goal-shy attacking line-up ahead of a potential debut against Liverpool on Saturday.

"You have to be selfish in a way and know exactly where you want to be in two, three, four or 10 years," Saha explained at Soccerex on Monday.

"You have to do whatever to do that and it's more about what you want. When you do that you get your reward.

"That's what I would advise he listens to, young players today pretty much want to do everything so that's the challenge for [Louis] Van Gaal.

"He should focus on maybe one or two qualities they are missing and they need – right now that's goals.

"As Thierry did, maybe starting on the left, maybe he repeats coming onto his right and opening his foot – that's something that players are now missing.

"That's why [Henry] scored so many goals, because he understood he needed to specialise in one department, that's what players now don't do."

Having returned United to the UEFA Champions League via a fourth-placed finish in his debut season, all eyes will be on whether Van Gaal can lead his side into a sustained title bid this time around.

Van Gaal has bolstered his squad with the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger and Saha says the club are a different proposition to a year ago, when Van Gaal took over following the short-lived David Moyes era.

"I'm very confident because of the squad they have now, I'm very confident it's stable," he added.

"It was maybe a bit stormy, or difficult, a year before but now Van Gaal knows exactly what they need and why they looked for Anthony.

"To get behind defenders and create things that need to be created like [Ryan] Giggs did in his time but also scoring goals."