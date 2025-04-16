Marcus Rashford earned himself a rating of 8.8 from WhoScored for his performance against PSG in the second leg

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was back to his best on Tuesday evening, albeit not while representing his boyhood club.

The Three Lions international has been more than impressive since his move to Aston Villa, although he has often been wrongly questioned or criticised by pundits and those within the industry.

The numbers speak for themselves. His assist last night means he is the first Manchester United player to register a direct goal involvement in the Champions League quarter-finals in the last 10 years. So, how has it come to this?

Why Marcus Rashford's move away from Old Trafford is best for all parties

Marcus Rashford has been impressive for the Villans as of late (Image credit: Alamy)

Sweeping through the PSG defence time and time again, the Villans came so close to causing a brilliant European scalp and at times, had just one man on the pitch to thank.

Setting up Ezri Konsa with pristine trickery and sweeping footwork that we haven't seen for years, Rashford looked to be back to his best on a night where he rightfully belongs. But does that mean Manchester United must now think twice about selling their poster boy in the summer?

Rashford and Amorim never saw eye-to-eye at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Marcus Rashford wants to play for Manchester United, 100 per cent," claimed Wayne Rooney on Tuesday as he worked as a pundit for Amazon Prime Sport.

"He is a Manchester lad, Man United fan, and over the last couple of years it has been difficult. He needed to play and it was clear he wouldn’t play for the rest of the season at United.

"He has clearly shown, sometimes you have to keep banging on the manager’s door, put them in a position where they can’t leave you out in an ideal world he would like to leave a legacy at United, whether that is possible I don't know, but this is what I’d love to see."

Whether or not it is what Rooney desires is far from the truth. Aston Villa have a simple option to buy for £40m, and for a player of his experience, plus their desire to go where they want to go, it seems a no-brainer.

Marcus Rashford on the ball for England against Albania in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will likely be asked about Rashford once again as he previews his side's crucial Europa League clash with Lyon later this week, but we expect the same kind of response from the 40-year-old.

Rashford is likely to be sold as his sale counts as pure profit, and given his displays over the last few months, a clean break is now, we feel here at FourFourTwo, the best solution for all parties.

What has Amorim said on Rashford's future?

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

It does feel that Amorim never really questioned the Wythenshawe-born forward's ability, more his application and effort in and around the group.

Andy Mitten famously stated that Manchester United managers of yesteryear have had problems with the England forward, too, given his partying, tardiness and all-around collective attitude.

“I know Rashford really well and everybody knows the talent that he has," said Amorim when asked if Rashford could have a future at Old Trafford beyond this season recently.

"So I already spoke about that. He’s a top player, if he wants. So I'm not surprised. And like I said, it's the same with Antony, it's a good thing. We see our players doing well on loan in a different context. That can happen and it's a good sign for the club.”