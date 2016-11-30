Saint-Etienne don jerseys with Chapecoense badge

Saint-Etienne have paid tribute to Chapecoense by donning the Brazilian club's badge on their own jerseys for Wednesday's Ligue 1 match against Marseille.

The Serie A club were due to play the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional in Colombia this week but their plane crashed just outside Medellin on Monday, killing 71 people, including most of their team.

Tributes poured in from all over the world, while Nacional requested South America's governing body CONMEBOL declare Chapecoense Copa Sudamericana champions.

Saint-Etienne revealed ahead of their fixture against Marseille that the club's emblem would be present alongside their own in a show of solidarity.

C'est le maillot que les Verts porteront ce soir en hommage à

The Chapecoense badge was also displayed on the home dugout at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, while a minute's silence was observed before the match.