Sako rejected Middle Eastern riches for Palace move

Crystal Palace attacker Bakary Sako has revealed he turned down "crazy money" from the Middle East in favour of a move to Selhurst Park.

Sako has quickly become a favourite at Palace following his release from Wolves at the end of last season, scoring two goals in four Premier League appearances.

The 27-year-old Mali international had interest from Qatar and Dubai prior to remaining in England, but he was never interested in the money.

"I could have gone to Qatar or Dubai for crazy money, but I actually came here for less because I wanted to play in the Premier League," Sako told the Express.

"At my age I am not playing for money.

"This is an attractive team that plays football that suits me. This club gave me my chance and I want to do well for them."

Palace are away to newly-promoted Watford on Sunday.