Salah not staying at Chelsea - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is unsure where Mohamed Salah will play his football in 2015-16, but the Chelsea boss has made it clear the Egyptian will be leaving Stamford Bridge.

Salah joined Chelsea from Basel in January 2014, but he spent the second half of last term on loan at Fiorentina as part of the deal that saw Juan Cuadrado move in the other direction.

Fiorentina claimed to have an agreement to retain Salah's services for the upcoming campaign, only to be met with resistance by the player, who they say "expressed his desire to join another club".

That has led to the Serie A club considering legal action and Mourinho has acknowledged only one thing is certain regarding Salah's future.

Speaking after Chelsea's International Champions Cup fixture against Paris Saint-Germain in Charlotte, United States, the Portuguese said: "He doesn't belong to my squad and he's not staying here.

"The important thing is that he plays like he did at Fiorentina, so [I'm] happy with him going on a loan.

"Italian football is difficult football to play, especially for attacking players. So if it's not Fiorentina it's Roma or Inter or Juve - I don't know. Maybe he has a loan.

"He's a good boy and a good player. He needs more top-level football so I'm happy with any decision him and the club make."