Mohamed Salah's record wage revealed - and how much Liverpool are paying per goal

Liverpool fans have finally got the news they’d been nervously waiting for: Mo Salah is staying at Anfield.

The Reds’ star man, this season’s Premier League top scorer and leading provider, has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal on Merseyside, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

This morning’s announcements puts to bed long-lingering doubts over the Egyptian’s Liverpool future, just a couple of months before his contract was due to expire.

Mohamed Salah to become Liverpool's biggest earner

Salah has scored 27 goals and provided 17 assists in the Premier League this term (Image credit: Alamy)

Salah had been earning around £350,000 a week since last extending his Liverpool contract in 2022, the highest salary ever paid by the club.

And with this new deal signed and sealed, it’s fair to expect the 32-year-old, who joined the Reds from Roma back in 2017, to enjoy a bit of a pay rise.

Salah could become just the second player, after Thierry Henry, to register 20 goals and 20 assists in the same Premier League campaign (Image credit: Alamy)

And, according to one source from his homeland, Salah is set to see his wages increase by almost 15%.

Journalist Ismael Mahmoud reports that his Egyptian compatriot, who has scored 60 goals for the country he captains, will pocket a fixed £400,000 per week under his improved terms.

That’s just the base salary, though – Salah could take home considerably more than that once bonuses are factored in.

Per journalist Danny Gallagher, the delay in Liverpool getting the extension over the line was due to incentives within the contract – likely to be bonuses relating to goals and other achievements.

Salah won his first of three Premier League Golden Boots so far in 2017/18 (Image credit: Alamy)

Liverpool signed Salah for an initial £34m. Based on that fee, Salah’s 243 Reds goals in 394 appearances (working out at 0.61 goals per game) have cost just shy of £140,000 each.

Between his previous contract extension and now, Salah has scored 87 goals in 140 games (0.62 per game), which, based on his £350,000-a-week wage during that period, works out at around £4,000 per goal.

So, how much can Liverpool expect to pay for each goal scored by the ‘Egyptian King’, the bookies' favourite for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, going forward?

Will Salah win his first Ballon d'Or this year? (Image credit: Alamy)

Well, let’s assume that he finds the net 30 times (as he has done, or better, in five of his eight Reds campaigns to date) in each of the next two seasons and earns the reported £400,000 a week – then he’d effectively be getting paid £6,666 for every goal. And that’s before we’ve taken any bonuses into account…

It might look like a lot of money (and it is), but given what Salah has done in a Liverpool shirt – he’s helped them win every major honour available and has fired them to within touching distance of a second Premier League title this term, becoming one of the club's all-time leading goalscorers along the way – we reckon they’d say he’s been worth every single penny.

Will Salah catch Shearer?

Will Salah catch Shearer? (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don't suspect that my Premier League goalscoring record is on Mo Salah’s mind, but the record is going to go one day,” Alan Shearer told Betfair this morning, adding, “It might be Salah who does it.”

With 184 Premier League goals to date, Salah is 77 away from breaking Alan Shearer's all-time record of 260. Can he do it?

Grosvenor Sport have crunched the numbers and it is possible. However, he'd have to stay at Liverpool until the 2028/29 season – by which time he'll be 35 – in order to do it, based on the assumption that he maintains his rate of 0.7 Premier League goals per 90 minutes over the last three campaigns.

Salah needs just one more goal to overtake Sergio Aguero as the Premier League's record overseas scorer, and it would be no surprise to see him catch the man behind Shearer – Harry Kane (213 goals) – but eclipsing the ultimate Prem marksman would be quite a feat.