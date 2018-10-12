Salah scores direct from corner but limps off in Egypt win

Mohamed Salah scored a spectacular goal as Egypt overcame Swaziland on Friday, but he limped off before the final whistle with an apparent thigh injury.

The former Roma man hit 44 goals in his debut season on Merseyside but has struggled to replicate that form this term, mustering only three goals in 11 matches for his club in 2018-19.

However, he netted a stunner in Friday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, scoring direct from a corner that caught the goalkeeper off his line to round off a four-goal first half for Egypt.

The match ended 4-1 after Sibonginkhosi Gamedze scored from close to the halfway line, but Salah was forced off and was seen receiving treatment on his left leg in the dugout.

Egypt are now top of Group J, though second-place Tunisia have a game in hand.