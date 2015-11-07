Salford's cup win delights Butt, Neville

Salford City part-owners Nicky Butt and Gary Neville hailed their team's performance after defeating League Two outfit Notts County 2-0 in the FA Cup first round on Friday.

Non-league Salford, who play in the seventh tier of English football, claimed a famous victory at Moor Lane as Danny Webber and Richie Allen scored second-half goals.

Ex-Manchester United duo Butt and Neville, who claimed a 10 per cent stake in the club in 2014 alongside former team-mates Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville and Paul Scholes, were thrilled to watch the action unfold.

"It's amazing," 40-year-old Butt said. "It's fantastic for the lads.

"I thought we were the better team and it's an amazing reward for the players and the fans."

Neville, who splits his time between punditry and the England assistant-manager role, believes Salford deserved to advance.

"To be honest it was just a bonus being here tonight. But we were the better team, it's an unbelievable effort," he said.

"That goal-line clearance was a big moment. Notts County didn't play well but that wouldn't be easy for any club tonight. We were superb."

Salford are also backed by Singaporean billionaire businessman Peter Lim, who has a 50 percent investment in the club, alongside his ownership of La Liga side Valencia.