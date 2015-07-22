Sam gets second chance at Schalke

Sidney Sam has been handed a second chance at Schalke after holding clear-the-air talks with new head coach Andre Breitenreiter.

Forward Sam was suspended along with team-mate Kevin-Prince Boateng after a 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to Cologne in May.

General manager Horst Heldt indicated at the time that neither would play for the club again, and Sam appeared set to join Frankfurt earlier this month before failing a medical.

However, Breitenreiter - who replaced Roberto Di Matteo last month - confirmed that Sam is to return to training.

"Sidney Sam will be joining us on Thursday," he told Schalke's official website.

"He spoke with me last week. We had a long and intense conversation in which he has shown himself very insightful and humble.

"Sidney wants what he has not done well in the past, to make now much better and asked for a second chance.

"Ultimately we want to give him this opportunity. We have all made mistakes at some point. Horst Heldt has given his okay."