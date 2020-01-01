Sam Surridge returns to Bournemouth

Swansea’s Championship play-off push has suffered a blow after Bournemouth recalled striker Sam Surridge from his loan spell at the Liberty Stadium.

The 21-year-old joined the Swans on an initial season-long loan in the summer and caught the eye, scoring seven goals in 23 appearances.

But England Under-21 international Surridge will now return to Bournemouth after the Premier League club triggered their January recall option following a string of injuries in Eddie Howe’s squad.

A Swansea statement on their official website read: “Swans boss Steve Cooper will look to replace Surridge at the earliest opportunity with the January transfer window opening today.

“Swansea City would like to thank Sam for his efforts and wish him well back on the south coast.”